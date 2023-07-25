Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Decline -0.93% in Day Trading, Closes at $192.17

The price of Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) closed at $192.17 in the last session, down -0.93% from day before closing price of $193.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575419 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MANH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Eger Edmond sold 1,885 shares for $189.45 per share. The transaction valued at 357,122 led to the insider holds 12,385 shares of the business.

RAGHAVAN DEEPAK sold 5,521 shares of MANH for $986,169 on May 30. The Director now owns 25,730 shares after completing the transaction at $178.62 per share. On May 03, another insider, Richards Bruce, who serves as the SVP, CLO & Secretary of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $170.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,020,000 and left with 36,022 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MANH now has a Market Capitalization of 11.92B and an Enterprise Value of 11.75B. As of this moment, Manhattan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 88.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 66.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 68.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MANH has reached a high of $208.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 188.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 148.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MANH traded on average about 385.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 440.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.15M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MANH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 773.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 761.73k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.93 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.53 and $3.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $216.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $218.2M to a low estimate of $215.2M. As of the current estimate, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s year-ago sales were $191.92M, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $218.11M, an increase of 17.60% over than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $221.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $216M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $872.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $859.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $862.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $767.08M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $967.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $995.8M and the low estimate is $947.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.