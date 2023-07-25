Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Decline -5.43% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.22

The price of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) closed at $1.22 in the last session, down -5.43% from day before closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10681001 shares were traded. MREO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MREO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MREO now has a Market Capitalization of 152.48M and an Enterprise Value of 96.49M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MREO has reached a high of $1.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2389, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9831.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MREO traded on average about 1.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 124.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.99M. Shares short for MREO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.53M with a Short Ratio of 10.53M, compared to 8.25M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.