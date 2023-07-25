Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $0.25 in the prior trading day, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) closed at $0.26, up 1.54%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0039 from its previous closing price. On the day, 826058 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NAK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 19, 2017, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAK now has a Market Capitalization of 134.17M and an Enterprise Value of 127.46M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAK has reached a high of $0.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2284, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2341.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 973.2k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 529.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 518.51M. Insiders hold about 37.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NAK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.78M with a Short Ratio of 7.78M, compared to 9.23M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.