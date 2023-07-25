NRGV (Energy Vault Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) closed at $3.19 up 5.28% from its previous closing price of $3.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621183 shares were traded. NRGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9850.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Icoren Goncagul sold 7,500 shares for $3.15 per share. The transaction valued at 23,625 led to the insider holds 711,391 shares of the business.

Icoren Goncagul sold 7,500 shares of NRGV for $18,975 on Jul 05. The Chief People Officer now owns 719,866 shares after completing the transaction at $2.53 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Icoren Goncagul, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $2.54 each. As a result, the insider received 19,050 and left with 727,366 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRGV now has a Market Capitalization of 453.32M and an Enterprise Value of 340.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has reached a high of $6.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5580, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0364.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NRGV has traded an average of 1.21M shares per day and 985.38k over the past ten days. A total of 139.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.49M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NRGV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.14M with a Short Ratio of 11.14M, compared to 9.6M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.84% and a Short% of Float of 11.34%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $55.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $59.2M to a low estimate of $50M. As of the current estimate, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $977k, an estimated increase of 5,560.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.3M, an increase of 6,824.40% over than the figure of $5,560.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRGV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $352.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $377.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.88M, up 158.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $815.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $701.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 116.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.