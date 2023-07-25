Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Records 1.75 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.4189 High

In the latest session, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) closed at $0.39 down -3.44% from its previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0140 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1748687 shares were traded. NUTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4189 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3903.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nutex Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on February 22, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Bates Jon Christian bought 20,000 shares for $0.42 per share. The transaction valued at 8,346 led to the insider holds 89,505 shares of the business.

Creem Mitchell bought 50,000 shares of NUTX for $21,415 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 81,746 shares after completing the transaction at $0.43 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Montgomery Pamela W., who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, bought 12,000 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,141 and bolstered with 28,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUTX now has a Market Capitalization of 259.67M and an Enterprise Value of 508.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUTX has reached a high of $4.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4517, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0152.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NUTX has traded an average of 2.74M shares per day and 1.76M over the past ten days. A total of 650.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 333.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NUTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.09M, compared to 12.8M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $262.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $258.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.29M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $358.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.5M and the low estimate is $339.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.