Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.89, down -3.66% from its previous closing price of $13.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3531002 shares were traded. PACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PACB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Farmer Michele sold 5,165 shares for $12.59 per share. The transaction valued at 65,027 led to the insider holds 107,577 shares of the business.

Ericson William W. sold 7,541 shares of PACB for $67,115 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 18,795 shares after completing the transaction at $8.90 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, HENRY CHRISTIAN O, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 13,769 shares for $9.49 each. As a result, the insider received 130,709 and left with 1,222,939 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PACB now has a Market Capitalization of 3.22B and an Enterprise Value of 3.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACB has reached a high of $14.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PACB traded 3.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 249.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.53M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PACB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 31.55M with a Short Ratio of 31.55M, compared to 25.44M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.62% and a Short% of Float of 14.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $40.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.8M to a low estimate of $38.25M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.47M, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.58M, an increase of 31.60% over than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.6M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $187M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $174M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $128.3M, up 39.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $265.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $289.68M and the low estimate is $235.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.