PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $0.80 in the prior trading day, PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) closed at $0.86, up 7.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0570 from its previous closing price. On the day, 31005007 shares were traded. PXMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7702.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PXMD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Weisman Howard J. sold 3,495 shares for $1.44 per share. The transaction valued at 5,033 led to the insider holds 541,633 shares of the business.

Rome Zachary sold 3,371 shares of PXMD for $4,854 on Mar 09. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 288,452 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Derby Michael, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 2,143 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider received 3,064 and left with 324,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PXMD now has a Market Capitalization of 12.57M and an Enterprise Value of 10.13M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXMD has reached a high of $10.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1171, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8797.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 248.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.95M. Insiders hold about 76.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PXMD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 240.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 503.21k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Earnings Estimates

