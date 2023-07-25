Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) closed at $8.70 in the last session, down -4.61% from day before closing price of $9.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6514367 shares were traded. PTON stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PTON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when Coddington Elizabeth F sold 10,418 shares for $8.92 per share. The transaction valued at 92,895 led to the insider holds 31,255 shares of the business.

Coddington Elizabeth F sold 10,418 shares of PTON for $93,532 on Jun 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 41,673 shares after completing the transaction at $8.98 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Coddington Elizabeth F, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 35,186 shares for $9.47 each. As a result, the insider received 333,278 and left with 52,091 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTON now has a Market Capitalization of 3.08B and an Enterprise Value of 4.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTON has reached a high of $17.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PTON traded on average about 10.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 350.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.65M. Insiders hold about 2.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTON as of Jun 29, 2023 were 40.22M with a Short Ratio of 40.22M, compared to 32.92M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.35% and a Short% of Float of 13.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$3.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.45 and -$3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.35. EPS for the following year is -$1.17, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$1.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $639.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $654.2M to a low estimate of $627M. As of the current estimate, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $678.7M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $655.92M, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $727.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $616.5M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, down -21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11B and the low estimate is $2.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.