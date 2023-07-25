Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) Stock Closes down -27.22% on Monday Trading

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) closed the day trading at $1.15 down -27.22% from the previous closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8514222 shares were traded. QNCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QNCX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 29.70 and its Current Ratio is at 29.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Monohon Ted sold 1,871 shares for $0.98 per share. The transaction valued at 1,834 led to the insider holds 27,440 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QNCX now has a Market Capitalization of 41.78M and an Enterprise Value of -48.16M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QNCX has reached a high of $2.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5332, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1518.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QNCX traded about 122.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QNCX traded about 1.07M shares per day. A total of 35.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QNCX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.23M, compared to 3.18M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 10.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$3.01, with 1 analysts recommending between -$3.01 and -$3.01.