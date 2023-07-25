Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Records -1.22% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) was $59.79 for the day, down -1.22% from the previous closing price of $60.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815678 shares were traded. RMBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RMBS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Seraphin Luc sold 4,556 shares for $49.39 per share. The transaction valued at 225,017 led to the insider holds 255,332 shares of the business.

Seraphin Luc sold 12,500 shares of RMBS for $599,752 on May 08. The President and CEO now owns 255,414 shares after completing the transaction at $47.98 per share. On May 01, another insider, Seraphin Luc, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $44.83 each. As a result, the insider received 560,371 and left with 267,914 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMBS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.51B and an Enterprise Value of 6.25B. As of this moment, Rambus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 120.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 55.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMBS has reached a high of $68.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.39.

Shares Statistics:

RMBS traded an average of 1.54M shares per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 3.94M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.79. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $138M to a low estimate of $114M. As of the current estimate, Rambus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.2M, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.34M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $610M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $497.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $578.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $454.79M, up 27.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $667M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $730.3M and the low estimate is $602M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.