Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $1.56

As of close of business last night, Rite Aid Corporation’s stock clocked out at $1.56, down -1.89% from its previous closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 870258 shares were traded. RAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5600.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RAD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on April 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $1 from $16 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAD now has a Market Capitalization of 88.45M and an Enterprise Value of 6.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAD has reached a high of $11.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2097.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RAD traded 2.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.05M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RAD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.3M with a Short Ratio of 13.30M, compared to 13.15M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.46% and a Short% of Float of 23.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Rite Aid Corporation analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $416.90, with high estimates of $16.78 and low estimates of $295.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Financial Services and $Consumer Cyclical for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.