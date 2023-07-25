Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $107.52 in the prior trading day, Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) closed at $97.82, down -9.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1694353 shares were traded. RYAAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RYAAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYAAY now has a Market Capitalization of 20.84B and an Enterprise Value of 20.24B. As of this moment, Ryanair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAAY has reached a high of $112.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 486.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 732.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 227.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.31M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAAY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 837.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 1M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RYAAY, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 26, 2015 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 27, 2015 when the company split stock in a 975:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.12 and a low estimate of $2.2, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.62, with high estimates of $7.3 and low estimates of $6.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.45 and $8.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.2. EPS for the following year is $10.52, with 3 analysts recommending between $10.62 and $10.45.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $3.93B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.07B to a low estimate of $3.85B. As of the current estimate, Ryanair Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated increase of 51.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.13B, an increase of 30.00% less than the figure of $51.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.21B, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.48B and the low estimate is $15.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.