Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) was $49.59 for the day, down -7.81% from the previous closing price of $53.79. On the day, 1321374 shares were traded. SDGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SDGR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Tran Yvonne sold 12,040 shares for $50.00 per share. The transaction valued at 602,000 led to the insider holds 12,721 shares of the business.

Lorton Kenneth Patrick sold 10,000 shares of SDGR for $400,587 on May 23. The EVP & Chief Technology Officer now owns 47,388 shares after completing the transaction at $40.06 per share. On May 23, another insider, Tran Yvonne, who serves as the EVP, CLO & CPO of the company, sold 7,960 shares for $40.01 each. As a result, the insider received 318,461 and left with 12,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDGR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.55B and an Enterprise Value of 3.14B. As of this moment, Schrodinger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 359.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDGR has reached a high of $59.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.01.

Shares Statistics:

SDGR traded an average of 1.45M shares per day over the past three months and 1.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.92M. Insiders hold about 6.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SDGR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.61M with a Short Ratio of 6.61M, compared to 3.97M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.25% and a Short% of Float of 12.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$2.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $47.76M to a low estimate of $33.63M. As of the current estimate, Schrodinger Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.47M, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.33M, an increase of 43.70% over than the figure of -$1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $53.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.96M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $234.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $239.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.96M, up 32.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $317.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $379.3M and the low estimate is $263.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.