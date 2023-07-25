Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.43 During Trading Session

In the latest session, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) closed at $1.43 down -9.49% from its previous closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1482671 shares were traded. SEEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on September 27, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8 from $2.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEEL now has a Market Capitalization of 174.19M and an Enterprise Value of 176.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 202.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 218.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEEL has reached a high of $1.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1150, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8942.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SEEL has traded an average of 647.85K shares per day and 1.23M over the past ten days. A total of 121.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.38M. Insiders hold about 2.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEEL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.53M, compared to 5.48M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 4.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.49.