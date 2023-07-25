Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $27.58

As of close of business last night, Semtech Corporation’s stock clocked out at $27.58, up 1.40% from its previous closing price of $27.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 658932 shares were traded. SMTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.28.

To gain a deeper understanding of SMTC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMTC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.76B and an Enterprise Value of 2.98B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.46.

Over the past 52 weeks, SMTC has reached a high of $65.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.07.

It appears that SMTC traded 1.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.20M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SMTC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.27M with a Short Ratio of 8.27M, compared to 8.88M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.93% and a Short% of Float of 17.81%.

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $1.

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $237.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $239.4M to a low estimate of $235M. As of the current estimate, Semtech Corporation’s year-ago sales were $209.25M, an estimated increase of 13.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $964.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $988.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $756.53M, up 30.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.