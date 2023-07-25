Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.91

As of close of business last night, Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.91, down -0.58% from its previous closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0053 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3287097 shares were traded. SENS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9384 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8801.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SENS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 19, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $0.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when JAIN Mukul sold 50,000 shares for $1.97 per share. The transaction valued at 98,500 led to the insider holds 2,506,156 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SENS now has a Market Capitalization of 437.50M and an Enterprise Value of 349.77M. As of this moment, Senseonics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SENS has reached a high of $2.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7797, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9391.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SENS traded 7.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 497.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 444.87M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SENS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 43.01M with a Short Ratio of 43.01M, compared to 58.84M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.96% and a Short% of Float of 9.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company.

EPS for the following year is $Index, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.