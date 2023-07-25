Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) was $26.74 for the day, up 1.36% from the previous closing price of $26.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1560461 shares were traded. SHLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 706.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Peetz Mehgan sold 7,279 shares for $24.78 per share. The transaction valued at 180,374 led to the insider holds 83,375 shares of the business.

TOLNAR JEFFERY sold 1,415 shares of SHLS for $32,248 on Apr 03. The President now owns 64,629 shares after completing the transaction at $22.79 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, TOLNAR JEFFERY, who serves as the President of the company, sold 3,575 shares for $19.73 each. As a result, the insider received 70,535 and left with 66,044 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHLS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.54B and an Enterprise Value of 4.77B. As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.08.

Shares Statistics:

SHLS traded an average of 2.57M shares per day over the past three months and 2.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.68M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHLS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.19M with a Short Ratio of 14.19M, compared to 11.28M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.36% and a Short% of Float of 8.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.2M to a low estimate of $98M. As of the current estimate, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.49M, an estimated increase of 57.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.37M, an increase of 51.30% less than the figure of $57.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.4M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $510M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $491.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $499.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.94M, up 52.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $701.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $780.48M and the low estimate is $594.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.