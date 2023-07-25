SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $5.73

The closing price of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) was $5.73 for the day, down -2.72% from the previous closing price of $5.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 884808 shares were traded. SILV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.73.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SILV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SILV now has a Market Capitalization of 844.79M and an Enterprise Value of 824.17M. As of this moment, SilverCrest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILV has reached a high of $7.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.20.

Shares Statistics:

SILV traded an average of 915.32K shares per day over the past three months and 887.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.02M. Insiders hold about 3.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.99% stake in the company. Shares short for SILV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.97M with a Short Ratio of 9.97M, compared to 9.3M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.77% and a Short% of Float of 7.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SILV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $238.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $238.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $238.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.51M, up 447.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.45M and the low estimate is $250.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.