SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Shares Decline by -0.52% to Close at $3.85

As of close of business last night, SmartRent Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.85, down -0.52% from its previous closing price of $3.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 948486 shares were traded. SMRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7850.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Imperial Capital on August 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when DeRose-Wilson Isaiah sold 65,067 shares for $3.23 per share. The transaction valued at 210,492 led to the insider holds 5,339 shares of the business.

DeRose-Wilson Isaiah sold 2,851 shares of SMRT for $9,978 on Jun 14. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 70,406 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On May 24, another insider, Beard Alana, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $3.39 each. As a result, the insider received 40,680 and left with 63,525 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMRT now has a Market Capitalization of 767.92M and an Enterprise Value of 845.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMRT has reached a high of $5.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5670, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8189.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMRT traded 1.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 198.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.18M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SMRT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.85M with a Short Ratio of 10.85M, compared to 9.15M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.95%.

Earnings Estimates

