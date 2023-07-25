Snap Inc. (SNAP) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $12.68

As of close of business last night, Snap Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.68, down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $12.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23394229 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNAP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 394.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on July 19, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $14 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when Morrow Rebecca sold 5,589 shares for $13.13 per share. The transaction valued at 73,375 led to the insider holds 295,335 shares of the business.

Andersen Derek sold 4,952 shares of SNAP for $65,168 on Jul 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,412,393 shares after completing the transaction at $13.16 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, O’Sullivan Michael J., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $11.87 each. As a result, the insider received 154,336 and left with 491,517 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNAP now has a Market Capitalization of 20.31B and an Enterprise Value of 20.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $13.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNAP traded 27.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 30.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.58B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.24B. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 68.73M with a Short Ratio of 68.73M, compared to 59.95M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 8.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 24 analysts recommending between $0.44 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 32 analysts expect revenue to total $1.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Snap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, a decrease of -1.00% over than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.84B and the low estimate is $4.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.