Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $4.95

As of close of business last night, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.95, down -4.81% from its previous closing price of $5.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505949 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TNYA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when COLUMN GROUP III GP, LP bought 6,779 shares for $2.60 per share. The transaction valued at 17,596 led to the insider holds 11,377,053 shares of the business.

GOEDDEL DAVID V bought 6,779 shares of TNYA for $17,596 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 11,377,053 shares after completing the transaction at $2.60 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, COLUMN GROUP III GP, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,500,000 shares for $2.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,900,000 and bolstered with 11,370,274 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNYA now has a Market Capitalization of 331.01M and an Enterprise Value of 197.31M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNYA has reached a high of $8.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.4172, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8166.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TNYA traded 623.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 293.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.40M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TNYA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.14M, compared to 2.45M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.98. EPS for the following year is -$2.01, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.49 and -$2.47.