TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, TeraWulf Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.41, down -6.58% from its previous closing price of $3.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5192492 shares were traded. WULF stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2600.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WULF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on July 11, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Prager Paul B. bought 100,000 shares for $1.37 per share. The transaction valued at 137,300 led to the insider holds 475,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WULF now has a Market Capitalization of 723.03M and an Enterprise Value of 829.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 31.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has reached a high of $4.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0412, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2423.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WULF traded 4.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 165.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.51M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WULF as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.49M with a Short Ratio of 11.49M, compared to 9.76M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 8.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $21.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.4M to a low estimate of $16.32M. As of the current estimate, TeraWulf Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.39M, an estimated increase of 1,478.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.78M, an increase of 618.90% less than the figure of $1,478.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.46M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WULF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $117.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $94.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.03M, up 526.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $162.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $235M and the low estimate is $89.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.