There are many powerful catalysts in the market: ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) can be one of them

After finishing at $8.33 in the prior trading day, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) closed at $8.34, up 0.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6000720 shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $15.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Romano Pasquale sold 5,000 shares for $8.28 per share. The transaction valued at 41,389 led to the insider holds 4,148,054 shares of the business.

Romano Pasquale sold 5,000 shares of CHPT for $41,701 on Jul 20. The President and CEO now owns 4,148,054 shares after completing the transaction at $8.34 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Romano Pasquale, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $8.79 each. As a result, the insider received 43,959 and left with 4,148,054 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.95B and an Enterprise Value of 2.98B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $19.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 11.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 353.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.42M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 67.84M with a Short Ratio of 67.84M, compared to 63.05M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.20% and a Short% of Float of 20.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $154.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $167M to a low estimate of $140M. As of the current estimate, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.29M, an estimated increase of 42.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $729M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $680.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $468.09M, up 45.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $919.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.