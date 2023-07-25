There is a good chance Inseego Corp. (INSG) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Inseego Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.72, down -10.35% from its previous closing price of $0.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0834 from its previous closing price. On the day, 858255 shares were traded. INSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7949 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INSG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSG now has a Market Capitalization of 79.49M and an Enterprise Value of 235.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSG has reached a high of $3.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8534, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0308.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INSG traded 1.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 542.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.69M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.03M with a Short Ratio of 6.03M, compared to 7.61M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.48% and a Short% of Float of 6.86%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Inseego Corp. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $289.05, with high estimates of $37.99 and low estimates of $14.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between and for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of . EPS for the following year is , with analysts recommending between and .