There Is Still Room For GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) closed at $3.57 in the last session, down -0.28% from day before closing price of $3.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564902 shares were traded. GRWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6209 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4801.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRWG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on May 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4.75 from $4.25 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRWG now has a Market Capitalization of 217.91M and an Enterprise Value of 192.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRWG has reached a high of $8.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6558, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1555.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRWG traded on average about 965.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 864.68k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.49M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GRWG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.06M, compared to 3.8M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has GrowGeneration Corp. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.00, with high estimates of $0.00 and low estimates of $0.00.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.