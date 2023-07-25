This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: SAP SE (SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) closed the day trading at $132.39 down -1.22% from the previous closing price of $134.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1096394 shares were traded. SAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SAP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAP now has a Market Capitalization of 155.52B and an Enterprise Value of 158.90B. As of this moment, SAP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAP has reached a high of $145.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SAP traded about 952.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SAP traded about 1.39M shares per day. A total of 1.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.08B. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SAP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 1.68M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

SAP’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.23, up from 2.05 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.60. The current Payout Ratio is 41.80% for SAP, which recently paid a dividend on May 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 27, 1998 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.71 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.77, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.46 and $5.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.82. EPS for the following year is $6.88, with 25 analysts recommending between $8.21 and $6.22.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $8.72B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.91B to a low estimate of $8.44B. As of the current estimate, SAP SE’s year-ago sales were $8.45B, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.3B, an increase of 2.30% less than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.01B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.27B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.56B and the low estimate is $36.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.