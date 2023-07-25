Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN)

After finishing at $4.40 in the prior trading day, Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) closed at $4.30, down -2.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 857496 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ORGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.40 and its Current Ratio is at 18.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Bissell John sold 30,000 shares for $4.29 per share. The transaction valued at 128,676 led to the insider holds 1,223,328 shares of the business.

Heidenmark Cook Pia Johanna sold 4,633 shares of ORGN for $20,107 on Jun 30. The Director now owns 89,198 shares after completing the transaction at $4.34 per share. On May 15, another insider, Riley Richard J., who serves as the Co-CEO and Director of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $4.69 each. As a result, the insider received 211,122 and left with 337,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORGN now has a Market Capitalization of 616.79M and an Enterprise Value of 360.77M. As of this moment, Origin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 368.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 211.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGN has reached a high of $7.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7902.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 138.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.96M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.17M with a Short Ratio of 9.17M, compared to 8.57M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.40% and a Short% of Float of 9.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.7M and the low estimate is $87.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 125.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.