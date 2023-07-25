TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, TOP Financial Group Limited’s stock clocked out at $7.38, down -2.51% from its previous closing price of $7.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564713 shares were traded. TOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TOP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOP now has a Market Capitalization of 258.35M and an Enterprise Value of 242.54M. As of this moment, TOP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 68.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOP has reached a high of $256.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TOP traded 4.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.05M. Insiders hold about 85.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TOP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 364.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 149.88k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 7.28%.