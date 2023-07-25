Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs DCFC

After finishing at $1.09 in the prior trading day, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) closed at $1.10, up 0.92%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535601 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DCFC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCFC now has a Market Capitalization of 168.63M and an Enterprise Value of 291.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCFC has reached a high of $9.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1086, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4207.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 931.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 801.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 135.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.33M. Insiders hold about 37.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DCFC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 3.95M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 20.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $365.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $467M and the low estimate is $247.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 119.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.