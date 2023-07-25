Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Shares Rise by 6.30% to Close at $2.53

As of close of business last night, Troika Media Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.53, up 6.30% from its previous closing price of $2.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 810339 shares were traded. TRKA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRKA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRKA now has a Market Capitalization of 41.82M and an Enterprise Value of 91.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRKA has reached a high of $24.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1234, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0498.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRKA traded 888.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 418.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.26M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TRKA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.08M, compared to 564.76k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.52% and a Short% of Float of 7.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.