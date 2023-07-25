UiPath Inc. (PATH) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) was $17.00 for the day, down -2.69% from the previous closing price of $17.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5245086 shares were traded. PATH stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PATH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when Gupta Ashim sold 40,000 shares for $18.44 per share. The transaction valued at 737,736 led to the insider holds 1,384,047 shares of the business.

Gupta Ashim sold 12,000 shares of PATH for $221,308 on Jul 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 195,505 shares after completing the transaction at $18.44 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Wong Rich, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 56,549 shares for $17.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,016,022 and left with 879,693 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PATH now has a Market Capitalization of 9.54B and an Enterprise Value of 7.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -31.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PATH has reached a high of $22.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.73.

Shares Statistics:

PATH traded an average of 10.53M shares per day over the past three months and 8.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 557.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.41M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PATH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 42.88M with a Short Ratio of 42.88M, compared to 35.14M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.64% and a Short% of Float of 11.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $284M to a low estimate of $280.97M. As of the current estimate, UiPath Inc.’s year-ago sales were $242.22M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PATH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.