Understanding Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) through its ratios

In the latest session, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) closed at $48.89 up 1.14% from its previous closing price of $48.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632843 shares were traded. AEHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aehr Test Systems’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1144.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when ROGERS VERNON sold 40,013 shares for $50.24 per share. The transaction valued at 2,010,081 led to the insider holds 36,441 shares of the business.

POSEDEL RHEA J sold 20,000 shares of AEHR for $1,060,000 on Jul 18. The Director now owns 428,821 shares after completing the transaction at $53.00 per share. On Jul 17, another insider, Erickson Gayn, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 123,811 shares for $51.29 each. As a result, the insider received 6,349,759 and left with 421,123 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEHR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.39B and an Enterprise Value of 1.34B. As of this moment, Aehr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 98.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 100.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $53.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AEHR has traded an average of 1.21M shares per day and 2.14M over the past ten days. A total of 27.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.32M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 4.58M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.01% and a Short% of Float of 18.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $19.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $21.75M to a low estimate of $16.7M. As of the current estimate, Aehr Test Systems’s year-ago sales were $10.67M, an estimated increase of 80.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $105.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $102.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64.96M, up 58.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $159.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $168.03M and the low estimate is $151.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.