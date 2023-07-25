Understanding Cano Health Inc. (CANO) through its ratios

In the latest session, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) closed at $1.37 down -1.44% from its previous closing price of $1.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1614116 shares were traded. CANO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cano Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.25 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when Aguilar Richard sold 400,000 shares for $1.31 per share. The transaction valued at 525,760 led to the insider holds 1,213,984 shares of the business.

Aguilar Richard sold 150,000 shares of CANO for $183,300 on Jun 28. The Chief Clinical Officer now owns 1,613,984 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Aguilar Richard, who serves as the Chief Clinical Officer of the company, sold 500,000 shares for $1.42 each. As a result, the insider received 711,650 and left with 1,213,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CANO now has a Market Capitalization of 382.13M and an Enterprise Value of 1.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CANO has reached a high of $9.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3492, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9001.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CANO has traded an average of 4.01M shares per day and 2.73M over the past ten days. A total of 239.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.05M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CANO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 30.69M with a Short Ratio of 30.69M, compared to 23.79M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.00% and a Short% of Float of 13.90%.

Earnings Estimates

