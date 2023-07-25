Understanding Cerence Inc. (CRNC)’s financial health through ratios

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) closed the day trading at $24.82 down -0.72% from the previous closing price of $25.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 649478 shares were traded. CRNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRNC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on February 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $24 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Ortmanns Stefan sold 3,530 shares for $24.32 per share. The transaction valued at 85,850 led to the insider holds 490,225 shares of the business.

Kathpal Prateek sold 2,209 shares of CRNC for $51,381 on Jan 26. The EVP, CTO now owns 210,718 shares after completing the transaction at $23.26 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, BEAUDOIN THOMAS L, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, sold 734 shares for $23.26 each. As a result, the insider received 17,073 and left with 214,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRNC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.00B and an Enterprise Value of 1.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRNC has reached a high of $36.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRNC traded about 449.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRNC traded about 431.37k shares per day. A total of 40.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.22M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CRNC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.88M, compared to 3.46M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.62% and a Short% of Float of 13.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.83 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $60.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.5M to a low estimate of $59.5M. As of the current estimate, Cerence Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89.04M, an estimated decrease of -31.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.06M, an increase of 23.90% over than the figure of -$31.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $290.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $279.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $284.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $327.89M, down -13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $372.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $392.2M and the low estimate is $350.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.