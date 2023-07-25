Understanding Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) through its ratios

In the latest session, Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) closed at $40.84 up 0.49% from its previous closing price of $40.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1695566 shares were traded. MBLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.57.

For a deeper understanding of Mobileye Global Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when INTEL CORP sold 38,500,000 shares for $40.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,572,532,500 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Shashua Amnon bought 476,191 shares of MBLY for $10,000,011 on Oct 28. The CEO and President now owns 476,191 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, GELSINGER PATRICK P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 120,000 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,520,000 and bolstered with 120,000 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBLY now has a Market Capitalization of 32.90B and an Enterprise Value of 35.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 69.71.

Over the past 52 weeks, MBLY has reached a high of $48.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.63.

For the past three months, MBLY has traded an average of 3.49M shares per day and 2.68M over the past ten days. A total of 801.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.77M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 134.77% stake in the company. Shares short for MBLY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.69M with a Short Ratio of 13.69M, compared to 13.47M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 20.62%.

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 21 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.65.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.87B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.91B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.