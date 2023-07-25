Understanding Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) through its ratios

In the latest session, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) closed at $0.63 down -3.08% from its previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1912616 shares were traded. SPIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5669.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Spire Global Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Platzer Peter sold 56,099 shares for $0.74 per share. The transaction valued at 41,289 led to the insider holds 12,080,275 shares of the business.

Condor Theresa sold 26,182 shares of SPIR for $19,270 on May 24. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 2,046,180 shares after completing the transaction at $0.74 per share. On May 24, another insider, Krywe Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 14,953 shares for $0.74 each. As a result, the insider received 11,005 and left with 1,520,811 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPIR now has a Market Capitalization of 91.87M and an Enterprise Value of 152.32M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPIR has reached a high of $1.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6599, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9372.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPIR has traded an average of 1.52M shares per day and 966.19k over the past ten days. A total of 144.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.24M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SPIR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.73M, compared to 5.51M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $24.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $24.71M to a low estimate of $23.57M. As of the current estimate, Spire Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.39M, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.1M, an increase of 32.70% over than the figure of $25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.54M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $104.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $106.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.27M, up 32.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $137.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $151.9M and the low estimate is $114.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.