Understanding Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) through its ratios

In the latest session, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) closed at $53.64 down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $54.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6411221 shares were traded. UPST stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Upstart Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Mirgorodskaya Natalia sold 2,000 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 120,000 led to the insider holds 39,470 shares of the business.

Datta Sanjay sold 26,072 shares of UPST for $625,379 on May 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 419,777 shares after completing the transaction at $23.99 per share. On May 25, another insider, Mirgorodskaya Natalia, who serves as the Corporate Controller of the company, sold 1,514 shares for $27.76 each. As a result, the insider received 42,029 and left with 39,470 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPST now has a Market Capitalization of 4.43B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPST has reached a high of $61.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UPST has traded an average of 10.46M shares per day and 11.64M over the past ten days. A total of 81.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.99M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UPST as of Jun 29, 2023 were 26.88M with a Short Ratio of 26.88M, compared to 24.55M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32.51% and a Short% of Float of 37.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are Upstart Holdings, Inc. different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $188.34, with high estimates of $50.13 and low estimates of $83.27.

