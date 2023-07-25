Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $5.11

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) closed the day trading at $5.11 down -31.46% from the previous closing price of $7.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3494821 shares were traded. VRCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.75.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRCA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.90 and its Current Ratio is at 23.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on March 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 24 when Manning Paul B bought 200,000 shares for $5.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,004,000 led to the insider holds 7,851,128 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRCA now has a Market Capitalization of 213.86M and an Enterprise Value of 155.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRCA has reached a high of $8.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRCA traded about 250.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRCA traded about 744.2k shares per day. A total of 43.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.33M. Insiders hold about 35.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VRCA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.91M, compared to 2.04M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 14.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$1.82.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70M and the low estimate is $17.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 500.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.