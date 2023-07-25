Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.51, down -5.53% from its previous closing price of $15.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2061322 shares were traded. VKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VKTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Rowland Charles A Jr sold 40,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,000 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

MACARTNEY LAWSON sold 16,000 shares of VKTX for $384,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 47,965 shares after completing the transaction at $24.00 per share. On May 01, another insider, Lian Brian, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $22.45 each. As a result, the insider received 1,010,250 and left with 2,197,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.45B and an Enterprise Value of 1.31B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has reached a high of $25.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VKTX traded 3.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.09M. Insiders hold about 6.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VKTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.09M with a Short Ratio of 12.09M, compared to 11.89M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.11% and a Short% of Float of 13.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$1.24.