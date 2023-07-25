Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $3.83 in the prior trading day, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) closed at $3.77, down -1.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12194064 shares were traded. SPCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPCE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPCE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.07B and an Enterprise Value of 648.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 452.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 271.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPCE has reached a high of $8.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1538, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4782.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 22.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 278.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 231.44M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 60.11M with a Short Ratio of 60.11M, compared to 55.26M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.27% and a Short% of Float of 24.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $25.34, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.28.

