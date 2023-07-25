VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of VolitionRx Limited (AMEX: VNRX) closed at $1.30 in the last session, down -14.47% from day before closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1317983 shares were traded. VNRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VNRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Butera Salvatore Thomas bought 10,000 shares for $1.59 per share. The transaction valued at 15,900 led to the insider holds 61,350 shares of the business.

Innes Guy Archibald bought 234,000 shares of VNRX for $409,500 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 154,504 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Micallef Jacob Vincent, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $2.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,500 and bolstered with 188,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNRX now has a Market Capitalization of 99.03M and an Enterprise Value of 93.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 336.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 274.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNRX has reached a high of $2.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5104, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8621.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VNRX traded on average about 139.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 249.95k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.93M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VNRX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 764.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 675.42k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $270k. It ranges from a high estimate of $400k to a low estimate of $100k. As of the current estimate, VolitionRx Limited’s year-ago sales were $40k, an estimated increase of 575.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $306k, up 520.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.7M and the low estimate is $6.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 540.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.