What shareholders can do to beat the market with EQRx Inc. (EQRX) stock

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) closed the day trading at $1.83 down -7.11% from the previous closing price of $1.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1323548 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EQRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.60 and its Current Ratio is at 22.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQRX now has a Market Capitalization of 891.87M and an Enterprise Value of -430.86M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQRX has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8520, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6016.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EQRX traded about 1.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EQRX traded about 1.59M shares per day. A total of 480.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.64M. Insiders hold about 10.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQRX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 19.01M with a Short Ratio of 19.01M, compared to 17.77M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.7.