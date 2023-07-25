Which analyst expects Cloudflare Inc. (NET) to perform well in the near future?

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) closed the day trading at $65.39 down -1.77% from the previous closing price of $66.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3730045 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NET, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 568.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 05, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Ledbetter Carl sold 9,999 shares for $74.36 per share. The transaction valued at 743,540 led to the insider holds 1,920,969 shares of the business.

SEIFERT THOMAS J sold 15,000 shares of NET for $1,083,591 on Jul 18. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 263,209 shares after completing the transaction at $72.24 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, Zatlyn Michelle, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 12,820 shares for $68.99 each. As a result, the insider received 884,430 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NET now has a Market Capitalization of 21.70B and an Enterprise Value of 21.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -321.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $80.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NET traded about 5.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NET traded about 4.7M shares per day. A total of 330.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of Jun 29, 2023 were 18.14M with a Short Ratio of 18.14M, compared to 21.03M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.47% and a Short% of Float of 7.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 28 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $305.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $306M to a low estimate of $305M. As of the current estimate, Cloudflare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $234.52M, an estimated increase of 30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $329.41M, an increase of 31.40% over than the figure of $30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $332M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $324.9M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $975.24M, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.