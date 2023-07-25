Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Stocks Hit Low of $7.25 Before Closing at $7.39

In the latest session, Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) closed at $7.39 down -6.10% from its previous closing price of $7.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605581 shares were traded. ZYME stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zymeworks Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when EcoR1 Capital, LLC bought 3,350,000 shares for $8.12 per share. The transaction valued at 27,202,000 led to the insider holds 13,437,473 shares of the business.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC bought 200,000 shares of ZYME for $1,600,000 on Mar 28. The 10% Owner now owns 10,087,473 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Klompas Neil A, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 2,977 shares for $7.83 each. As a result, the insider received 23,298 and left with 17,032 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZYME now has a Market Capitalization of 474.23M and an Enterprise Value of 160.77M. As of this moment, Zymeworks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYME has reached a high of $10.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZYME has traded an average of 640.19K shares per day and 544.81k over the past ten days. A total of 66.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.01M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYME as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.74M with a Short Ratio of 6.74M, compared to 5.57M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.50% and a Short% of Float of 12.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.7. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$2.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $17.5M to a low estimate of $9M. As of the current estimate, Zymeworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.44M, an estimated increase of 127.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.5M, an increase of 88.90% less than the figure of $127.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZYME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $412.48M, down -83.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $221.5M and the low estimate is $57.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.