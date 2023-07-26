22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $2.92

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) closed the day trading at $2.92 down -6.56% from the previous closing price of $3.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1675690 shares were traded. XXII stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7783.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XXII, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when ZERCHER MICHAEL sold 370,789 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 500,565 led to the insider holds 904,938 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XXII now has a Market Capitalization of 49.56M and an Enterprise Value of 55.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XXII has reached a high of $31.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.5614, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.5047.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XXII traded about 1.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XXII traded about 5.27M shares per day. A total of 16.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.34M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XXII as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.11M, compared to 1.55M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.00% and a Short% of Float of 7.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22nd Century Group, Inc analysts.

