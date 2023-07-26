A glimpse at PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s potential climb to old highs

The price of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) closed at $10.47 in the last session, down -1.51% from day before closing price of $10.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2725699 shares were traded. PAGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PAGS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, New Street on June 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $17 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAGS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.40B and an Enterprise Value of 2.83B. As of this moment, PagSeguro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAGS has reached a high of $19.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PAGS traded on average about 5.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 324.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.35M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PAGS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 18.53M with a Short Ratio of 18.53M, compared to 4.73M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.72% and a Short% of Float of 10.78%.

Earnings Estimates

