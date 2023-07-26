ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Stock Closes down -2.49% on Tuesday Trading

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) closed the day trading at $16.48 down -2.49% from the previous closing price of $16.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 927193 shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on July 20, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Waterman Michael sold 5,410 shares for $18.05 per share. The transaction valued at 97,650 led to the insider holds 239,532 shares of the business.

ZERELLA WILLIAM sold 17,500 shares of ACVA for $302,575 on Jul 11. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 324,432 shares after completing the transaction at $17.29 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Waterman Michael, who serves as the Chief Sales Officer of the company, sold 5,410 shares for $17.26 each. As a result, the insider received 93,377 and left with 241,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.63B and an Enterprise Value of 2.20B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $18.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACVA traded about 1.68M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACVA traded about 1.83M shares per day. A total of 158.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.72M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.24M with a Short Ratio of 8.24M, compared to 8.03M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.16% and a Short% of Float of 7.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $119.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.2M to a low estimate of $117.3M. As of the current estimate, ACV Auctions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.07M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.58M, an increase of 12.50% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $482M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $467.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $475.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $421.53M, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $602.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $664.9M and the low estimate is $534.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.