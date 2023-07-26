Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.88 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.94 in the prior trading day, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) closed at $0.88, down -6.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0566 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1016137 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADAP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bryan Garnier on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Menzel Garry E sold 47,702 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 43,447 led to the insider holds 75,056 shares of the business.

Rawcliffe Adrian sold 2,333 shares of ADAP for $2,146 on Jun 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,519 shares after completing the transaction at $0.92 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Piccina Cintia, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 11,890 shares for $1.87 each. As a result, the insider received 22,230 and left with 19,535 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADAP now has a Market Capitalization of 198.05M and an Enterprise Value of 55.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADAP has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0506, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4189.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 919.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 704.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 225.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.61M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADAP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.99M, compared to 9.96M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $8.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.05M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s year-ago sales were $5.54M, an estimated increase of 58.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.16M, an increase of 59.30% over than the figure of $58.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.15M, up 198.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.3M and the low estimate is $3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -61.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.