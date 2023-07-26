Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) closed at $1.51 in the last session, down -1.31% from day before closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1171721 shares were traded. BIRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5000.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BIRD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Vernachio Joseph sold 5,132 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 6,569 led to the insider holds 368,806 shares of the business.

LEVITAN DAN bought 1,304 shares of BIRD for $1,526 on May 22. The Director now owns 130,487 shares after completing the transaction at $1.17 per share. On May 19, another insider, LEVITAN DAN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 11,600 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,804 and bolstered with 129,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIRD now has a Market Capitalization of 227.22M and an Enterprise Value of 194.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIRD has reached a high of $5.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2933, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0947.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BIRD traded on average about 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 150.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.83M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BIRD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.08M with a Short Ratio of 5.08M, compared to 6.25M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 5.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Allbirds, Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.36, with high estimates of $21.16 and low estimates of $15.59.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $ETF.