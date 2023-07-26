AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Stock Closes down -5.80% on Tuesday Trading

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) closed the day trading at $3.25 down -5.80% from the previous closing price of $3.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524499 shares were traded. ALVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALVR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when Sinha Vikas sold 1,437 shares for $3.35 per share. The transaction valued at 4,810 led to the insider holds 1,184,217 shares of the business.

Hagen Brett R sold 342 shares of ALVR for $1,145 on Jul 20. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 128,828 shares after completing the transaction at $3.35 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Brainard Diana, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 8,342 shares for $3.56 each. As a result, the insider received 29,710 and left with 907,299 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALVR now has a Market Capitalization of 369.16M and an Enterprise Value of 200.41M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALVR has reached a high of $10.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0541, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4931.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALVR traded about 629.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALVR traded about 597.62k shares per day. A total of 93.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.69M. Insiders hold about 21.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALVR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.28M with a Short Ratio of 7.28M, compared to 7.29M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.41% and a Short% of Float of 11.43%.

Earnings Estimates

